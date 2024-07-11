Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 82,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,669,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

