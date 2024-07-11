DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $3,538,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,278. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

