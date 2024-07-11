Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Increased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 9.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,916,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 962,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 557,979 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

