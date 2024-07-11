Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 18.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 171,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,545. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

