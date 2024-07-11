Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 683,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 292,166 shares.The stock last traded at $60.07 and had previously closed at $60.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

