Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $487.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $60.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.