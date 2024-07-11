Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.16 and last traded at $128.33. 124,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 451,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.49.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
