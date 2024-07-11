Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.16 and last traded at $128.33. 124,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 451,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.49.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,517,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

