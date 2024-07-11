Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 6,960 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein makes up approximately 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $23,660,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 312,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AB

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.