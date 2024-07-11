Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 23,455,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,379,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

