Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,894. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

