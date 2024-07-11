Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

