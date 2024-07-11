Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 269.3% in June

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DHCNI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 18,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,468. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

