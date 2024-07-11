dogwifhat (WIF) Tops One Day Volume of $316.18 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $316.18 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,749 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,749.414972. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.64366975 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $286,893,528.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

