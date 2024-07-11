Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,799,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 1,060,232 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $71.74. 290,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

