Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.68 and last traded at $186.21. Approximately 165,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 782,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $48,552,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.