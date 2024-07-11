Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 249,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $850,131.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

