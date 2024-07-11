Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $297.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

NYSE:EXP traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

