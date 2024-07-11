Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Financial Review

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 14.11% 25.90% 7.26% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.67% -16.92%

Volatility & Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $2.67 billion 0.30 $183.81 million $6.34 2.76 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $310,000.00 45.12 -$1.71 million ($0.35) -7.20

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

