Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $283.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $233.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.44.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $243.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

