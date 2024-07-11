Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $92.85. 3,038,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,776. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

