Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 388486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

