Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.75

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 34448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.64, for a total value of C$251,733.52. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

