Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a growth of 552.6% from the June 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Eliem Therapeutics news, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 462,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,008,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $49,952,816.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,323,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 462,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $434,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics makes up about 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 126,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,389. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

