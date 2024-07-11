Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Up 1.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 23,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 194,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 161.78% and a negative return on equity of 227.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

