Embree Financial Group Has $1.64 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Embree Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

