Embree Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 3,104,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,822. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

