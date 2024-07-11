Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

