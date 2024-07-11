ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NDRA remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,568. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.82.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

