Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $200.28 on Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.02 billion and approximately $375,495.54 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.28 or 0.00348987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.65998803 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $350,588.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars.

