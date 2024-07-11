Energi Reaches Market Cap of $7.11 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $7.11 million and $612,919.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00044122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,703,834 coins and its circulating supply is 78,703,862 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

