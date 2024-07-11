Envestnet’s (ENV) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 10,064,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after buying an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,336,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

