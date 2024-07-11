Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.92

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 1531382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Envista by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,224,000 after acquiring an additional 850,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

