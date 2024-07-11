Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.92.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.