Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix Price Performance

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 45,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,312. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biodesix

Biodesix Profile

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.