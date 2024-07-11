Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $245.25. 58,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,765. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.49 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

