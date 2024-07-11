Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Trading Up 3.7 %

BWEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 85,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,160. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadwind

About Broadwind

(Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.