Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Performant Financial worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 170.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 20,311.4% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 446,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 89,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

