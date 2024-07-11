Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.47. 416,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,715. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

