Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,179 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,122 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,215,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,222 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 765,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

GOLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 14,842,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,593,502. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

