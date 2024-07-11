Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $34,808,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,200,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 1,503,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

