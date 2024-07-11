Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcosa Trading Up 2.9 %
ACA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
