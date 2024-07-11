Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.9 %

ACA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

