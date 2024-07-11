Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

CLH traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,523. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.85. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

