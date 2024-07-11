Essex LLC Has $382,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 138,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 323.9% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.26. 8,271,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,612. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $286.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.