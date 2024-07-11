Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,655. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.