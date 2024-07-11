Evercore ISI Increases agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $7.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGL. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

agilon health Stock Down 1.7 %

AGL stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

