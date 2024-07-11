Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Evergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 255,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,812. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

