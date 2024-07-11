Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %
Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,731. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
