Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 219.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,731. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

