Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $5.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.63. 701,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

