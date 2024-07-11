Evolution Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.