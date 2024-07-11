Evolution Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 3,001,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,442. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.